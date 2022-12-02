The world-famous Ice Age site is all set to welcome visitors at the most magical time of the year.

Every child visiting Father Christmas in his grotto during weekends until Christmas will receive a gift and be able to take part in festive crafting sessions, all included in their Santa ticket.

There is a new festive family trail enticing children of all ages to hunt for the hidden, handmade reindeer. Each reindeer will have a secret letter children can use to spell a festive word. Everyone taking part in the trail will receive a treat on completion.

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the Ice Age site Creswell Crags.

Admission to Santa’s Grotto is £7 per child and the Reindeer Trail is £3 each, which includes trail sheet, pencil and sheet.

Hannah Steggles, Creswell Crags head of public engagement, said: “It’s sure to be an incredible Christmas and we cannot wait to welcome all our visitors to Creswell Crags.

“We’re grateful to Santa for setting up his grotto in our museum building once again; he does seem to like visiting as he’s been coming for more than 20 years.

“We appreciate the cost-of-living crisis will have an impact on Christmas for many, but we’re committed to keeping the cost of our activities as low as possible to ensure everyone can support local and have an amazing festive period.”