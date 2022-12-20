Children and adults alike had the chance to speak to Santa in his grotto at Retford’s monthly Big Market Day, on Saturday, December 17.

Santa and his helpers were brought to the town by Retford Business Forum, North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council to spread good festive feelings at the last Big Market of the year.

A Retford Business Forum spokesperson said: “Santa spent a happy time talking to young people and having photos taken with them.

“It was great entertainment for families from Santa, his elf, and the ‘top shelf elf’ who walked around the town, nine feet tall, wishing people a Merry Christmas.”

The farmers market took place from 8.30am to 1pm, selling a range of porridge oats, cheese, meats, bread, jams – and not to mention Christmas puddings.

The craft and traditional market took place from 8.30am to 2.30pm in the Buttermarket offering a large variety of goods from local traders.

A continental market arranged by Bassetlaw Council also took place on the Market Square from December 15 to December 18 providing a perfect opportunity to pick up supplies ahead of Christmas.

The Big Market events were launched in July this year and run on the third Saturday of each month, combining its regular weekend market with farmers’ and craft markets.