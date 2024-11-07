Sam Smith hoping to become one of country’s youngest council leaders with Notts County Council bid

A Nottinghamshire councillor is hoping to become 'one of youngest' council leaders in the country with leadership bid.

Conservative Nottinghamshire councillor Sam Smith has announced he will stand to become the next leader of Nottinghamshire County Council after Ben Bradley announced he is stepping down from the role.

Coun Smith, 27, who represents Trent Valley on Gedling Borough Council and Newark East for the County Council, says he hopes to become one of the youngest leaders in the country with his bid.

Current leader Ben Bradley said he would be stepping down on December 4 following a “challenging” year and two election defeats.

Coun Sam Smith with Coun Mike Adams

Mr Bradley lost the race to become the first mayor of the East Midlands in May, conceding to Labour’s Claire Ward, and later lost his Mansfield MP seat to Labour’s Steve Yemm in July, after a party landslide victory nationally.

Coun Smith became the youngest councillor on Gedling Borough Council in 2019 at the age of 22. He was also the youngest Conservative Party branch chairman in the country at the same time.

“I’m hoping to become one of the youngest council leaders in the country,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“That has its benefits. A number of efficiency programmes at the council are based around technology, so it helps to have someone who understands that tech.

“I’m quite looking forward to it. I’m really sad to lose Ben, he’s been a terrific leader, particularly when he was able to use that link as an MP to get all sorts of money over. I will be forever grateful.”

Coun Smith says he led successful campaigns in Gedling in 2019 and 2023, where he managed to keep his seat alongside fellow ward councillor Mike Adams, and for Robert Jenrick’s relection as Newark MP, despite a national swing to Labour.

He was appointed to the County Council’s Cabinet as as the member for Education and SEND in December last year.

“It is a hugely challenging time for local government,” he said, noting the council’s predicted budget gap of up to £70m over the next three years and the upcoming May election.

“But the private and business sector is battling the terrible budget Labour has just put out.

“I’m more confident than I was in July [after the General Election]. We have a proud history of delivery at the County Council.

“We have delivered record investment in highways, we have a capital programme that any council would die for, we have never closed a library all while keeping council tax low.

“I think what the group is looking for now, months out from election, is someone to continue delivering on that record.”

Mr Bradley will hold the leader position until December 4, after which the Conservative Group will appoint a new leader the following day during Full Council.

Speaking after his announcement Mr Bradley said: “From my point of view it has been a really challenging year electorally and therefore personally in terms of the mayoral and general election results, which leads me to be in a position where I’ve got to think about my long-term future and what I’m going to do.

“I’d love to be able to continue to do it but the reality of life with a family and a mortgage, and the uncertainties of politics, unfortunately just don’t mix so I’ve got to look at some other things and look at some other opportunities.”

Mr Bradley further confirmed “his name is in the hat” to be candidate for Lincolnshire mayor.

“As we get beyond election period and to a more stable position no doubt I’ll be back at some point,” he added.