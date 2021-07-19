Salon donates to LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire
A hair salon in Mansfield has raised more than £272 during Pride Week for LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:18 pm
Keelan Trench of Supercutts Oaktree, Mansfield presented the £272.52 raised by holding a bake sale and a raffle.
The funds were raised for LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire who provide specialist one-to-one, group and counselling services for young people aged 11-25 and their families along with training and consultancy services for professionals across the private, public and voluntary sector.
To find out more about LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire visit www.lgbtplusnotts.org.uk