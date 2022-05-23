Salary calculator: How big a pay rise do you need in Bassetlaw to keep up with UK inflation?

The UK is facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis, with inflation reaching a record high of nine per cent in April.

It means the price of goods and services a typical consumer might buy were on average nine per cent higher compared to April 2021 – and if salaries do not keep up, workers will get less for their money.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) Pay as You Earn (PAYE) data by the Guardian has found workers in every part of the UK had a real-terms pay cut this April compared to last, with earnings around three per cent lower on average after adjusting for inflation.

How much more would you need to earn each month to match UK inflation?

In some parts of the country employees were out of pocket by up to £150 per month, with the average loss standing at £66.

The figures exclude self-employed people, and capture bonuses as well as regular pay.

But how much would you have to earn now compared to last year to avoid suffering a pay cut?

Our real-terms salary calculator below will show you how much your take-home pay will have had to increase to keep up with inflation – and how out of pocket you are if your wages have stood still.

The calculator does not take into account National Insurance, and many people’s contributions increased last month.