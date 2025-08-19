Safer Streets initiative hits Worksop town centre

High-visibility and community engagement was the focus during a day of action in Worksop town centre.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the South Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, supported by staff from Bassetlaw District Council, took to the centre on Wednesday, August 13.

The safer streets initiative, coordinated by the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, is designed to enhance police visibility and deter crime in town centres during the hotter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, police were out in the community on both foot and in police cars performing high-visibility patrols along key routes.

A day of action took place in Worksop

The team were also located at the bus station to deter potential offenders travelling into the centre with the aims of causing nuisance.

Residents could find an engagement stall present in the market, which offered out security marking for mobility aids and gave residents a chance to interact with officers.

Tackling anti-social behaviour in the town centre is one of three major priorities for the Bassetlaw area, meaning that the neighbourhood policing team regularly patrol hotspots and act on intelligence with the aim to make the community feel safer all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Sarah Hagland, of the South Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “While these are the kinds of things we do all the time, dedicated days of action are effective because they allow us to saturate the town centre with police officers and others who are dedicated to keeping the public safe.

A day of action took place in Worksop

“We often see a rise in anti-social behaviour and nuisance during the summer, and high-visibility patrols and regular visits to hotspot areas are some of the ways we aim to curb this.

“If you have any queries, need to raise any issues, or simply just want a chat, please approach our officers if you see us out. We’re here to listen, support and act across Bassetlaw.”

Coun Darrell Pulk, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are pleased to have been able to support this day of action in Worksop Town Centre led by South Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Community Safety Team and Streets Wardens joined with Nottinghamshire Police officers to engage with members of the public and market traders, to demonstrate a presence that reinforces the successful partnership work taking place in the town centre targeting community safety.

“We want shoppers, residents and visitors alike to feel safe when they visit, and their experiences allow them to return frequently.”

Nottinghamshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Angela Kandola said: “High-visibility policing and direct community engagement are essential in building trust and preventing crime in our communities.

“By ensuring officers are a visible and approachable presence, we send a clear message to offenders that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Initiatives like this day of action empower residents, help address local concerns and create a safer Nottinghamshire for all.”