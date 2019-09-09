Running challenge inspired by Worksop woman diagnosed with breast cancer has launched

The Run the Wall running challenge which is inspired by a Worksop woman who earlier this year was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time will raise funds for Aurora in Worksop.

Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop opened its doors to a team of more than 100 runners and supporters to celebrate the official launch of Run the Wall which will see a team of more than 40 runners run the 90 mile length of Hadrian’s Wall from coast-to-coast, over just four days.

The activity will take place in May 2020 and money raised will go to Aurora in Worksop to support families that have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The challenge is the inspiration of Sarah Johnson from Worksop, who earlier this year was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Running enthusiast Sarah wanted to fulfil a lifelong challenge whilst raising money for the Worksop charity that provided her family with support.

Sarah said: “When I was diagnosed the familiar feeling for fear returned to our family, with my anxiety focused on my children and how they would cope when I was ill.

"I wanted to do something that would help me focus on the future and turn a long standing dream, to run the length of Hadrian’s Wall, into a reality whilst at the same time raising funds to support other families in Bassetlaw that are affected by cancer.”

The launch event included a motivational running challenge around the Canch and Memorial Gardens with approximately 100 Run the Wall runners and supporters taking part.

Fundraising took place inside and outside the Aurora Centre in Memoerial Avenue, Worksop, with stalls and family activities, and the Aurora charity shop and tea room were open to the public.

Debra Fores, manager at Aurora in Worksop, said: “We welcome everyone involved in the Run the Wall challenge. The scale of the fundraising activity that is taking place is fantastic and will go a long way towards helping us enhance the support we offer to families affected by a cancer diagnosis in Bassetlaw.”

Aurora provides support for anyone living with a cancer diagnosis or a long-term health condition, including their family members and carers, in the Bassetlaw area.

Services include support groups, workshops and counselling, beauty treatments and holistic therapies, exercise classes and a gym.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4.30 pm.

Call 01909 470985 or visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk/worksop for more information.

For more details of the Run the Wall challenge visit www.facebook.com/Run-the-wall-2421691124557624.