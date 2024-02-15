Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After hearing about the damage the Retford-based animal rescue centre incurred during recent storms, construction specialists PermaGroup, Mercial Garden Products, C Toyne & Son and Prism Construction joined forces to contribute to the rebuilding and repairs, providing materials, expertise and labour.

Noting the extensive repairs required to fix the 20-year-old centre, the quick-thinking suppliers and contractors rallied to provide the necessary materials to re-weatherproof the roof, equivalent to thousands of pounds of labour and supplies.

From putting out an appeal to completion of the repairs, the project took no more than 18 days.

BARK has looked after and rehomed dogs since opening in 2005.

Lee Moore, specialist products manager at PermaGroup, said: “We were more than happy to aid BARK when we heard about its unfortunate turn of luck during the storm.

“The work the team is doing is massively important and as part of the local community, we wanted to help.

“Now, the dogs staying in BARK’s care get to enjoy a whole new roof that’s warm, dry and will last a lifetime.

“The project just goes to show how easily and how quickly different businesses can work together when rescue pups are at stake.”

PermaGroup supplied all of the required materials for the new roof for free

Canine champions BARK have been rescuing animals since 2005, when founders Elaine and Darren Shaw took in their first pound dogs to save them from being put down.

To donate or adopt one of the animals from BARK, visit its website at www.barkonline.co.uk/home

Almost two decades on, BARK is responsible for rescuing and rehoming hundreds of animals from across the world.

Emily Beatson, marketing manager at Mercia Garden Products, said: “When we saw Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels needed help after the recent localised flooding, it was impossible not to want to help.

“Our employees have rescued dogs from BARK and given them lifelong homes, so we know firsthand the wonderful work they do with limited funding.

“We were able to supply the timber for the kennel rebuild and knowing that our long-standing supplier PermaGroup’s EPDM would be the ideal solution, we called on the team for support.