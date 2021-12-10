The site, at North Farm, North Farm Close, could have 43 new homes built on it if plans are approved.

As part of the plans, unlisted part converted barns would be demolished, and the existing farmhouse would be extended and converted into two homes.

The scheme also includes more than 50 new trees on the site.

Developers Loxley Homes originally wanted to demolish all structures on site and build 51 homes, but have "extensively amended" the plans following discussions with officers, and have agreed to retain the 18th century Georgian farmhouse on site.

Planning documents state that the development will be "a mixture of barn style dwellings, traditional detached, semi detached and terrace properties," from two to five bedroomed homes.

A total of 11 affordable housing units are proposed on site, made up of six two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units.

Access for the homes will be taken from North Farm Court, the entrance point to which would be moved slightly on the Union Street frontage than its current position.

A separate additional access off Union Street, to the north of the North Farm Court access, would serve four new properties

Loxley Homes would also contribute £22,500 towards sustainable travel, and £94,537.50 towards secondary education at Wales High School as part of a section 106 legal agreement.

An area of farmland to the north will be utilised as public open space.

The site is allocated for housing in Rotherham Council's local plan, and the plans are recommended for approval at the next planning board meeting on December 16.

However, 13 letters of objection have been submitted to the council, and one letter of support.

Objectors state that the "excessive number of houses" could

"potentially overwhelm local infrastructure and services".

Residents have also objected on the grounds of "potentially dangerous disruption" from construction traffic, lack of affordable housing, lack of school spaces, loss of green belt land and "insufficient consideration" for parking.

One resident supported the removal of the buildings on site which are "dangerous and attracting anti-social behaviour".

Harthill and Woodall Parish Council raised concerns about highway safety, lack of parking, and potential foul water drainage issues.

A report to the planning board states: "the council considers the use of Green Belt land for public open space in association with the proposed residential development is acceptable in this instance.

"The existing abandoned semi built development which has been left for some 30 years is severely harmful to the Conservation Area.

"The condition of some of the historic farmhouse has deteriorated severely in recent years and requires urgent repairs."

A traffic survey found that there were no collisions within the vicinity of the proposed development in the last five years, and traffic modelling suggests that the development would equate to "one additional vehicle on the local highway network every two minutes.

"The proposal would not adversely affect the amenity of existing and proposed residents, would not result in highway safety issues or drainage, ecological or environmental issues, while providing affordable housing," the report concludes.