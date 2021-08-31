Rother Valley residents encouraged to take part in survey to create post pandemic recovery plan

MP Alexander Stafford has launched the survey on his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk, to allow people to have a say on their priorities for the local area.

And he said the results will help shape a plan to sort out long-term challenges locally and make life better for people across Rother Valley.

“It’s been a tough year for people across Rother Valley, but thanks to the efforts of local people, we’ve come together as a community to save lives,” Alexander said.

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford

“With people’s backing, the Government has been able to protect local jobs with the furlough scheme, ensure our local services get the support they need – and roll out the vaccine to people across our area.

“But now we need to focus on what happens next. That’s why I want local people to let me know their local priorities, so together we can shape a plan to build back better”

From supporting our local high streets, investing in new jobs and apprenticeships, improving our public transport, and getting more police officers patrolling the streets, people will be able to tell Mr Stafford what their priorities are through the survey and help to shape Rother Valley recovery plan.