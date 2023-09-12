News you can trust since 1895
Rother Valley MP published in new book detailing the history of the British Monarchy

The MP for Rother Valley has penned a chapter about Harold II for publication in a new book detailing the history of the British Monarchy.
By Kate Mason
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Alexander Stafford is a champion of the history of the British Middle Ages, having led a debate in Parliament on this topic to encourage schools and universities to look again at this period of history.

His contribution to Kings and Queens: 1,200 Years of English and British Monarchs continues his work to promote less-studied history across the country.

Mr Stafford said: “With the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the dawn of the third Carolean era, it is more important than ever to understand our monarchy, how it started, how it has changed, and why it should continue.

Alexander Stafford MPAlexander Stafford MP
“This book also further contributes to British academic discussions of the Middle Ages, something I passionately believe should feature far more prominently on our children’s curricula, with many excellent and comprehensive chapters detailing the lives of our Kings and Queens since the 800s.

“I was delighted to be asked to tell the story of one of our most interesting Kings, a self-made man without whom the United Kingdom as we know it would not have existed. I look forward to continuing to promote the often-forgotten stories of these islands, stories which still impact on our lives even today.”

This is the first time Mr Stafford’s work has been published. Kings and Queens: 1200 Years of English and British Monarchs is to be published on September 14.

