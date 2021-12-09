Mr Stafford launched the Christmas card competition at the end of September, giving local children the chance to have their festive design printed on a card which will reach the hands of Rother Valley residents, businesses and organisations - and even the Prime Minister.

After receiving hundreds of entries, Mr Stafford has announced this year's Christmas card winner is 7-year-old Joshua Simcox.

Joshua Simcox's winning design was presented to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Joshua’s design was an eye-catching Christmas tree which was painted using bright watercolours.

His design has also bagged Joshua tickets to Gulliver’s Valley Resort for him and his family.

Alexander will distribute this year’s Christmas card across Rother Valley to residents and businesses in the next few weeks before Christmas. If you think someone should receive a card this year, or you want one for yourself, you can request a copy by emailing: [email protected]

The card was also presented to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who was overjoyed to see the Rother Valley card and the great designs.

Mr Stafford has also announced the runner-up designs created by Evie Blakemore, Elisa Hawkins and Emily Adams.

The budding Rother Valley artists provided fantastic designs of winter scenes, trees, and a hand-drawn replica of St Leonards Church in Dinnington. These runners up feature on the inside of the card.

Mr Stafford said: “Thank you to everyone that entered this year's annual Christmas card competition. The entries I received were fantastic.

"Well done to Joshua who is the lucky winner of the Gulliver’s Valley family tickets. I can’t wait for residents and businesses across Rother Valley to see this year’s card.

“I found the competition was hugely successful and immensely tough to judge with so many creative entries this year.

“It is always positive to involve the local schools across Rother Valley to get everyone into the festive spirit before Christmas.”