Rock Choir UK to surprise Worksop Town Centre with secret flashmob for Comic Relief

Get ready for an unforgettable performance as Rock Choir UK takes over Worksop Town Centre with a thrilling secret flashmob.

The performance that promises to uplift spirits, engage the community, and raise awareness will take place on Saturday, (March 29) at 11am.

Rock Choir, the UK’s largest contemporary choir, known for bringing together individuals from all walks of life to sing and celebrate, is joining forces once again to make a difference.

This electric flashmob will feature a medley of popular songs that are sure to get the crowd clapping, singing, and dancing.

Led by the talented choir director, Rachel Modest, the flashmob's exact location within the town centre will be kept a mystery until the performance begins, adding an element of excitement and surprise.

Rachel Modest said: “Rock Choir is all about bringing communities together through the joy of singing. We’re thrilled to hold this flashmob for Comic Relief, and we can’t wait to share this fun-filled moment with the people of Worksop. Let’s all come together to make a difference.”

Spectators can expect a vibrant display of energy and unity, showcasing the spirit of Rock Choir and igniting a sense of camaraderie among the audience.

The event is part of a larger initiative by Rock Choir to raise funds for Comic Relief, an organisation dedicated to tackling poverty and social injustice. Participants and onlookers are encouraged to donate to the cause, whether via cash, mobile giving, or through social media platforms.

Rock Choir is the UK’s original and largest contemporary choir, providing a fun and friendly environment for individuals to sing together.