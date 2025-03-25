Roads that could be resurfaced in Worksop, as unveiled in maintenance plans

The Prime Minister has informed councils to demonstrate action on the pothole crisis to access additional funding and announced £4.8 billion for major roads.

Starting in mid-April, local authorities in England will begin receiving their share of the government's record £1.6 billion allocated for highway maintenance.

This amount includes an additional £500 million, which is sufficient to repair approximately 7 million potholes each year.

However, to access this full funding, all councils in England must publish annual progress reports and demonstrate public confidence in their work beginning March 24, 2025.

Local authorities that do not meet these requirements will have 25 per cent of the additional funds withheld, amounting to a total of £125 million.

Following this news, and as Nottinghamshire Council has committed an additional £3.3 million to repair potholes, with the goal of “gradually reducing the number of roads plagued by craters”, we are looking at roads in Worksop that could see repairs, as featured in highway maintenance plans for 2025/2026.

Nottinghamshire’s highway maintenance programme has been approved with a total value of £72.7million to invest in highways improvements for 2025/26.

This includes £52.4 million of capital investment and £20.3 million of revenue funding.

The majority of the funding will be spent on delivering a range of restorative and preventative road improvement and maintenance strategies aimed at beginning to address the significant backlog of repairs needed across the highways network in the county.

To see more about proposed road repairs across the county, visit www.nottshighways.co.uk/2025-26-highway-capital-maintenance-programme/.

To view Notts Highways’ maintenance programme in partnership with Nottinghamshire Council, see: www.nottshighways.co.uk/2025-2026-capital-maintenance-programme-map/.

Is your street on the list?

Disclaimer: Proposed list of highways maintenance schemes for 2025/26 are subject to further scrutiny and confirmation.

1 . Pot Holes found on the roads of Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard/National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Pelham Street Resurfacing work is proposed on Pelham Street, Worksop, from Netherton Road to the surface change just past Furnival Street. The mentioned roads are subject to further scrutiny and confirmation. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . A60 Turner Road Maintenance plans propose resurfacing A60 Turner Road from Carlton Road to Stanley Street. However, further scrutiny and confirmation are required for the mentioned roads. Photo: Google Photo Sales