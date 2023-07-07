Rising music star Shab speaks about performing at Worksop Pride this weekend

Born in Iran, she fled to Germany alone, aged eight, during the Iranian revolution and lived with her sister, and later moved to the USA where she still resides.

This is what she’s got to say . . .

What does it mean to you to be able to come over to Worksop in the UK and perform at the Pride Festival?

Shab will be performing at Worksop Pride on Saturday

I frankly view the opportunity to perform at these types of events as a privilege. We are blessed to live in a free society where people are able to be exactly who they are – and despite any societal shortcomings, perhaps the greatest benefits of our Western culture are the freedoms that we enjoy in both choice and expression. Perhaps unnecessary to say, but I can tell you from my own experience that there are plenty of places in the world where choice and expression are brutally suppressed.

You have been performing at Pride events in America - how have they gone and how important is it for you to support the LGBTQ+ community?

Dance music has always enjoyed a deep following in the LGBTQ communities, which have been wonderful in their support of my music and quest to find my authentic self. I would find it disgraceful if I did not support those who have so gracefully supported me.

Does your Iranian heritage and experiences make you want to support events like Pride?

Shab performing live on stage

My formative years in Iran taught me what it was like to be institutionally marginalized. And while I have come to love my adopted country, coming to America as an Iranian refugee in the aftermath of the Fundamentalist Revolution and its declared antipathy toward the United States actually resulted in considerable persecution and harrassment during those early years.

QMy LGTBQ fans have come to know that I too have suffered persecution for no other reason than one’s identity. But having come through those difficult years with my soul fortunately intact, it makes one passionate to stand with those who suffer from injustice and prejudice. Injustice anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere.What can people expect from the performance?

Well…I am a mom of two wonderful kids who will happen to be along with me to watch their first Pride Festivals, so you know that my act will be fairly squeaky clean. I am going to do a few new and unreleased songs which I think my fans will much enjoy. And I will of course shake my butt a bit while dancing around the stage!Is it important for you to set an example to your children?

I almost thought it first that this query was a trick question!

But of course It's critical for me to set a good example for my kids in every aspect of my life. They are little informational sponges who watch everything that we do and listen to everything that we say. And just as with hate and prejudice, we learn first the realities of love and compassion and empathy at home.How do you balance your career with motherhood?

I actually get that question a lot: and still have one basic answer. Striking that balance between my career and motherhood can be difficult at times, but I have the luxury of assistance on so many levels that most working mothers do not enjoy. My hero is the single Mom who works two jobs to support her children: and then pours herself into the kid’s lives at home. Those gals are the Superwomen of our time.What has the response been like to your new music?

The response has been really encouraging, particularly as I am trying to grow as an artist. People have enjoyed the music while appreciating the greater complexity of the rhythms and song construction.

We have some great things coming your way! During August, we will be releasing a long awaited collaboration with the legendary Hip Hop artist Fat Joe – and the music evidences a completely new direction for me. And with the magic that Joe brought to our collaboration -- which is entitled VooDoo -- I am hopeful that we have a hit on our hands!

Further, I am hoping to release as many as four new songs before year-end and will likely also drop my second album as well.

And finally, we will be announcing within a few weeks that I will be the opening act on a major arena tour of Britain & Ireland during late 2023.

What goals do you have for 2023?

I want to be better. I want to be a better singer and a better entertainer. I want to be a better Mom. I want to be a better partner to my guy. And most of all, I want to be a better woman and role model and participant in the human race. (And intend to win it!)

How have you adjusted to your success?