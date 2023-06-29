Rewards for Forces to help our serving forces, veterans, and their families with cost of living

Reward for Forces says: “For 18 years, we have provided a lifetime of exclusive savings for current and ex-veterans. We are delighted to announce the release of our new website and premium membership offering today following Armed Forces Week.

“Still free to join with our standard access, our new website will now include an option of a premium membership priced at £5 per annum. Premium membership offers exclusive discounts from high street retailers, restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and major supermarkets. Members can save up to £252.40 per annum.”

Peter Raith, managing director at Atlantic Online Media, said: “I was shocked and appalled to hear current serving families are having to rely on food banks to make ends meet. If they are struggling, how are veterans coping with the cost-of-living situation?

“Rewards for Forces has been working hard over the last 12 months to bring our serving military, veterans and their families meaningful discounts and rewards.”

“We have now added major supermarkets, high street retailers, restaurants, pubs and many more to our discount offering - giving back to those who have served.”