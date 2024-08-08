Reward of up to £3,000 offered by animal charity to catch Worksop horse killer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for mutilating and killing a horse in Worksop.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie, a 16-year-old traditional tri-coloured cob, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, 25 July near Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop.

He had been turned out into the field by his guardian on Wednesday evening and was seen fit and well at around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police has warned horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant.

Alfie, a 16-year-old traditional tri-coloured cob, was found at a property off Owday Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop, around 10.30am on Thursday (25 July). He had been mutilated and killed.

Elisa Allen, PETA vice president, said: “It’s imperative that any community faced with a cruel and callous act such as this take measures to find the culprit and bring them to justice.

“Animal abusers are a danger to everyone: they take their issues out on whomever is available to them – humans or other animals – and must be caught before they act again.”

“It has been heartening to see the extent of public outrage at the mutilation and killing of Alfie in Nottinghamshire,” said Nottinghamshire Police rural and wildlife crime lead chief inspector Clive Collings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Anything that can be done to maintain the publicity associated with this case and maximise the opportunity to identify witnesses is very welcomed, so I am grateful to PETA for providing this kind reward in the hope it will lead to the successful conviction of those responsible for Alfie’s death.”

Nottinghamshire Police is urging anyone with firsthand information about the attack to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 244 of 25 July 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.