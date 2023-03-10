News you can trust since 1895
Revealed: The 8 best butchers in Worksop and the surrounding area, according to Google Reviews

Worksop, and the surrounding area, has a lot of independent butchers and farm shops.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 hours ago

From family run butchers to local farm shops they are sure to have what you need.

Here are eight of the best butchers in Worksop, and the surrounding area, which have all been given a 4.7/5 rating or above based on Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Here are Worksop's 8 best butchers according to Google Reviews

Chris's Quality Butchers, in the Priory Centre got 5/5 from 11 reviews

2. Chris's Quality Butchers

Worksop Butchers, in Newcastle Avenue, received 4.7/5 from 15 reviews

3. Worksop Butchers

Welbeck Farm Shop received 4.7/5 from 510 reviews

4. Welbeck Farm Shop

