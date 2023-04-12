Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Bassetlaw have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Here we reveal the seven cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

1 . Cheapest homes Here we reveal the seven cheapest areas of Bassetlaw to buy a property. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Worksop Cheapside The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £95,000. Photo: m Photo Sales

3 . Retford South This consists of the southern part of the village of Ordsall in Retford, south of the train line. The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £159,500. Photo: m Photo Sales

4 . Retford East This consists of the eastern part of Retford, including Newtown, Whitehouses, Balk Field and Spital Hill. The average price paid for a property in this area last year was £160,000. Photo: m Photo Sales