Revealed: The 7 areas in or near Worksop: with the cheapest homes
Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.
So which parts of Bassetlaw have the most affordable homes?
Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Here we reveal the seven cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.
