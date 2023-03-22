News you can trust since 1895
Revealed: The 22 Worksop bars and pubs with perfect five-star food hygiene ratings

Worksop has a plethora of pubs and bars, whether you want a cheeky pint after work, some comfort grub or somewhere to go for a romantic meal or a family occasion.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 20:35 GMT

But only 22 pubs and bars in the town have achieved the perfect five-star food hygiene rating – meaning cleanly kitchens and the highest standards of food preparation and service.

Take a scroll through our gallery to see which Worksop venues achieved top marks from the Food Standard Agency.

It offers a fantastic, family-friendly environment with a great value selection of delicious pub food classics.

The Hungry Horse at The Ashley Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop

Photo: Google

They offer great quality food with delicious flavours at amazing prices.

The Cannon, Carlton Road, Worksop.

Photo: Google

Serves ribs, pizza, brisket and many more delicious meals.

Dukeries Brewery Tap and Gunsmoke BBQ, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.

Photo: Google

Primarily a real ale pub, but food is available each Thursday when a pizza van is on site.

Fuggles Chapter One, Park Street, Worksop.

Photo: Google

Worksop