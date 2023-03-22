Revealed: The 22 Worksop bars and pubs with perfect five-star food hygiene ratings
Worksop has a plethora of pubs and bars, whether you want a cheeky pint after work, some comfort grub or somewhere to go for a romantic meal or a family occasion.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 20:35 GMT
But only 22 pubs and bars in the town have achieved the perfect five-star food hygiene rating – meaning cleanly kitchens and the highest standards of food preparation and service.
Take a scroll through our gallery to see which Worksop venues achieved top marks from the Food Standard Agency.
