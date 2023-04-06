Revealed: The 19 spookiest places in and near Worksop and the terrifying apparitions said to haunt them

We all love a good ghost story and there are more spooky goings on in Worksop and the surrounding area than you might think.
From demon dogs to headless monks, floating ladies and child apparitions, Worksop has a vast amount of unexplained phenomena.
Take a scroll through our photo gallery for all the ghostly goings on in and around Worksop.
1. Blyth Road
A black dog with glowing red eyes was seen by a woman driving her car back in May 1991. The dog appeared to be dragging something large across the road, but the witness could not make out what it was. The woman turned to look again. only for it to disappear. Photo: Google
2. River Ryton
A phantom girl wearing a long pale dress was pulled from the river during the late 19th century. She now walks along the bank. Photo: Google
3. The Lion Hotel
A girl called Alice who worked as a servant apparently fell in love with the owner of the hotel in the early 18th century. The owner reportedly wanted nothing to do with her, so Alice hanged herself. She is now said to haunt the corridors. Photo: Google
4. Mr Straw's House
It is thought the William Straw walks around his old home, making sure that nothing has changed at the National Trust property. After his death in the 1930s, his son Walter apparently refused to change anything about the home. Witness accounts say that his footsteps have been heard. Photo: Google