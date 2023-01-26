News you can trust since 1895
Revealed: The 10 wealthiest areas in Worksop and Bassetlaw

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Worksop and Bassetlaw they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 minutes ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Scroll through to see if your area makes the list.

1. Worksop Town centre 10 weeks into lockdown.

Here are the 10 wealthiest areas in Worksop and Bassetlaw

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. 1 Ranskill, Everton and Gringley

According to the Office for National Statistics, average household incomes are £47,200

Photo: Google

3. 2 Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton

Average household incomes are £44,700

Photo: Google

4. 3 Tuxford, Markham and Rampton

Average household incomes are £44,100

Photo: Google

