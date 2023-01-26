News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

Revealed: The 10 poorest areas in Worksop, Bassetlaw and surrounding areas

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Worksop, Bassetlaw and the surrounding areas could be feeling the pinch far more.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 minutes ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

Undefined: readMore

1. Screenshot 2023-01-26 20.06.04.jpg

These are the ten poorest areas in Worksop, Bassetlaw and the surrounding area

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Worksop Cheapside

Average household incomes are £25,500

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Shirebrook North

Average household incomes were £28,200

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Langwith

Average household incomes are £30,200

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WorksopBassetlawOffice for National Statistics