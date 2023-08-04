Revealed: 9 independent Worksop cafes and how they are rated, according to Tripadvisor

Travel site Tripadvisor has recently updated its reviews of cafes in Worksop.
Here are 9 independent Worksop cafes that all have at least 40 reviews – rated 1* to 5*
How has your favourite done?
1. Worksop cafes
Here's how they are rated on Tripadvisor Photo: Google
2. Picollo Expresso Bar - 5* - 209 reviews
Located at 130 ridge Street, one reviewer wrote: "Undoubtedly the best coffee for miles around. Great selection of beans to try...
My favourite place!" Photo: Google
3. The Harley Cafe - 4* - 369 reviews
Locared in Mansfield Road on the Welbeck Estate, one reviewer wrote: "Had a very pleasant lunch sat outside at this popular cafe. Staff extremely friendly and welcoming. Pretty quick service. Good menu. Close to a good garden centre and art gallery." Photo: Google
4. The Railway Cafe - 4.5* - 73 reviews
Located at Worksop Station, one reviewer wrote: "Popped into this cafe for a quick snack whilst waiting for our train. Lovely interior and staff. Will be coming back to try the breakfast." Photo: Google