Returning Worksop children's festival will have special sessions for youngsters with autism

Funtopia is a fun-packed children’s event which is specifically designed for under-10’s.

Set to take place at Bracebridge Recreation Ground, Priorswell Road, Worksop, on Saturday, May 23, it will be filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under-five’s area and high energy inflatables.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After trialling Funtopia’s new Autism-Friendly Sessions last year, organisers said they received a positively overwhelming response and the 2023 event will now feature these at the start of every day and will take place from 10:30am to 11:30am.

Visitors at a previous event

Numbers are limited and tickets can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Children’s Festival has several new attractions this summer, which include:

‘The Baby Zone’ where the tiniest of visitors can learn and play;

Giant 110ft Obstacle Course – where both kids and grown ups can compete;

‘The Fun-Farm’ – a new roleplayaArea where kids can run their own farm;

Stage Shows – The new stage features shows, parties and workshops throughout the day.

Director Sarah Green said: ““Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a day out together.

"Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Costs for the main event are £10 per child over 90cm tall, £2.50 for adults and free for children under 90cm.

The Autism-Friendly Sessions cost £5 for children 90cm tall or larger and is free for adults and smaller children.

Speaking about the Autism-Friendly Sessions, events manager Sam Harrison said: ““These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting. We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events. We hope that they will be popular with the local community.”