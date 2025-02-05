Take a look back at these 14 leisure centre snaps, 2006-2010.
1. Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club
Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club appointed coach Andy Thompson in 2009. Picture: Andy Thompson (Chief Coach, Worksop Dolphins). Photo: Mark Fear
2. Facilities
Back in 2009, our then sports reporter, Graham Smyth, was shown around the gym by instructor Sal Salaam. Photo: Mark Fear
3. Red Nose Day
Red Nose Day fundraiser at Worksop Leisure Centre. This trio raised £190 in 2009, taking part in a 5k run, 5000m row and half mile swim. Picture: L-R Jonathan Hawksworth, Luke Copestake and David Doolin. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Swimmer
Zena Robinson, member of Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club, won a medal in 2009. Picture: Zena Robinson, then 12 - with her medal. Photo: Mark Fear