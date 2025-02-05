Retro: Worksop leisure centre snaps – in 14 photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:16 BST
From swimming, fundraising, and competitions...

Take a look back at these 14 leisure centre snaps, 2006-2010.

Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club appointed coach Andy Thompson in 2009. Picture: Andy Thompson (Chief Coach, Worksop Dolphins).

1. Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club

Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club appointed coach Andy Thompson in 2009. Picture: Andy Thompson (Chief Coach, Worksop Dolphins). Photo: Mark Fear

Back in 2009, our then sports reporter, Graham Smyth, was shown around the gym by instructor Sal Salaam.

2. Facilities

Back in 2009, our then sports reporter, Graham Smyth, was shown around the gym by instructor Sal Salaam. Photo: Mark Fear

Red Nose Day fundraiser at Worksop Leisure Centre. This trio raised £190 in 2009, taking part in a 5k run, 5000m row and half mile swim. Picture: L-R Jonathan Hawksworth, Luke Copestake and David Doolin.

3. Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day fundraiser at Worksop Leisure Centre. This trio raised £190 in 2009, taking part in a 5k run, 5000m row and half mile swim. Picture: L-R Jonathan Hawksworth, Luke Copestake and David Doolin. Photo: Mark Fear

Zena Robinson, member of Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club, won a medal in 2009. Picture: Zena Robinson, then 12 - with her medal.

4. Swimmer

Zena Robinson, member of Worksop Dolphins Swimming Club, won a medal in 2009. Picture: Zena Robinson, then 12 - with her medal. Photo: Mark Fear

