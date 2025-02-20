Thoresby Hall was the principal seat of the Dukes of Kingston and later the Earls Manvers from the same family; it is now a country house hotel.
Clumber House was the principal seat of the Dukes of Newcastle, which was demolished in the 1930s; however, the large Victorian chapel still survives.
Welbeck Abbey is the principal seat of the Dukes of Portland, which is still owned by the family.
Worksop Manor, a seat of the Dukes of Norfolk, was sold to the Duke of Newcastle in 1839.
1. Ryton Street
Worksop's Ryton Street in 1960. A look back at why Worksop is known as the gateway to the Dukeries. Photo: Submitted/NW
2. Thoresby Hall
Thoresby Park is a historic country estate located in Budby, near Worksop. The estate has a rich and varied history that dates back to the early 16th century, when it was owned by the powerful Pierrepont family. In the mid-18th century, the estate was acquired by Charles Pierrepont, the 1st Earl of Manvers, who commissioned the construction of the grand Thoresby Hall, which became the centrepiece of the estate. The site dates back to the 1500s. It was used as a training base during World War II. Photo: Warner Hotels - Thoresby Hall
3. Clumber House
Clumber House and lake, Nottinghamshire, c1900s. The image shows Clumber House (before it was demolished) and lake. Clumber Park was once part of Nottinghamshire's famed 'Dukeries'. It was formerly home to the Dukes of Newcastle, and was built in 1770 during the reign of Queen Anne. Clumber was abandoned by the seventh Duke of Newcastle for the suburban comforts of Forest Farm near Windsor in 1908 and was finally demolished in 1938. The park was used as an ammunitions dump during the Second World War. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty
4. Clumber Park bridge
Clumber Bridge in Clumber Park was designed by Stephen Wright and built in the 1760s. The bridge is a Grade II* listed structure and a popular destination for visitors to the country park. The bridge crosses an ornamental lake created by the damming of the River Poulter. The park was left to the people of Worksop by the Duke of Newcastle and was acquired by the National Trust in 1946. Photo: Worksop Guardian
