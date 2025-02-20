3 . Clumber House

Clumber House and lake, Nottinghamshire, c1900s. The image shows Clumber House (before it was demolished) and lake. Clumber Park was once part of Nottinghamshire's famed 'Dukeries'. It was formerly home to the Dukes of Newcastle, and was built in 1770 during the reign of Queen Anne. Clumber was abandoned by the seventh Duke of Newcastle for the suburban comforts of Forest Farm near Windsor in 1908 and was finally demolished in 1938. The park was used as an ammunitions dump during the Second World War. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty