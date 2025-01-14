North Notts Community Arena, Eastgate, Worksop. Picture: Dean Burrows (Community Developement Co-ordinator). Year: 2007North Notts Community Arena, Eastgate, Worksop. Picture: Dean Burrows (Community Developement Co-ordinator). Year: 2007
Retro: Turning back time at Worksop's North Notts Arena in 14 photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:41 BST
A look back at photos from events held at North Notts Community Arena from your Guardian archive.

Over the years, we have covered many events at Worksop's North Notts Community Arena.

Photos featured are from 2007-2011.

Are you featured in any of these photos?

Psychic supper at North Notts Arena to raise money for snooker academy in 2011.

1. Psychic supper

Psychic supper at North Notts Arena to raise money for snooker academy in 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Psychic supper at North Notts Arena to raise money for snooker academy. Medium Michael Butterfield at the event.

2. 2011

Psychic supper at North Notts Arena to raise money for snooker academy. Medium Michael Butterfield at the event. Photo: Rachel Atkins

North Notts Arena New Years Eve, 2011. From left is North Notts Community Arena staff Kathy Banyai, Daz Layden and Nigel Turner.

3. New Years Eve

North Notts Arena New Years Eve, 2011. From left is North Notts Community Arena staff Kathy Banyai, Daz Layden and Nigel Turner. Photo: Mark Fear

Palms Fitness Studio Dance Show. 2011.

4. Dance

Palms Fitness Studio Dance Show. 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins

