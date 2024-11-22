RETRO: Take a winter walk down memory lane with Christmas light switch on pictures from Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:58 GMT
The Worksop Christmas light switch on is around the corner but let’s take a winter walk down memory lane looking back at pictures from the event over the last few years – do you recognise anyone?

We have taken a look through our archives to bring you some photos of the Christmas light switch on from over the last few years and get you in the mood for this year’s event.

Dancers entertaining the crowd at Worksop's Christmas light switch-on event in 2022.

1. Festive fun

Dancers entertaining the crowd at Worksop's Christmas light switch-on event in 2022. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Worksop Christmas Lights Switch On 2017. Picture: Chris Etchells

2. Let it snow

Worksop Christmas Lights Switch On 2017. Picture: Chris Etchells Photo: submitted

Carol Singers sang their songs in Worksop, Christmas 1983

3. Carol Singers

Carol Singers sang their songs in Worksop, Christmas 1983 Photo: Martin Smith

The event was jam packed with entertainment in 2021

4. Entertainment

The event was jam packed with entertainment in 2021 Photo: Submitted

