Retro snaps from senior Royal visits in Nottinghamshire – including Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 15:00 BST
Here are some retro photos from past visits by senior members of the Royal Family to Nottinghamshire, including the late Princess Diana's visit to Worksop.

Here are ten photos from senior Royal visits across the Nottinghamshire area over the last 75 years. Do you remember them?

Princess Diana visits Worksop, 1989.

1. Princess Diana visit in 1989

Princess Diana visits Worksop, 1989. Photo: Johnston Press

Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Nottingham Market Square 2012

Britain's Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge - now Princess of Wales, smiles as she meets members of the public in Market Square during a visit to Nottingham, central England, on June 13, 2012 with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended several engagements during a visit to the city as the Queen continued her diamond jubilee tour. AFP PHOTO / POOL / RUI VIEIRA (Photo by RUI VIEIRA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: RUI VIEIRA

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. 2011.

3. Welbeck Estate

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the School of Artisan Food, Welbeck Estate. 2011. Photo: Rachel Atkins

The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977.

4. Mansfield 1977

The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977. Photo: National World

