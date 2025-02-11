Retro photos: Worksop circus snaps from 2007-2010

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:20 BST
It is hard to believe that some of these circus snaps are from over 15 years ago.

Check out these 13 circus-themed photos in your Worksop Guardian archive.

Do you see yourself in any of them?

Manton Atheltic Club, Retford Road, Worksop. The circus comes to town. Picture: Circus performer Peter Arizano.

1. 2008

Manton Atheltic Club, Retford Road, Worksop. The circus comes to town. Picture: Circus performer Peter Arizano. Photo: Mark Fear

Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road, Worksop. The circus comes to town. Picture: L-R Gabriella Leopold with Henery the horse, Duo Jumy's, Alexi, Peter Arizano as the clown and Paul Martinez as the Ringmaster. 2008.

2. Circus comes to town

Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road, Worksop. The circus comes to town. Picture: L-R Gabriella Leopold with Henery the horse, Duo Jumy's, Alexi, Peter Arizano as the clown and Paul Martinez as the Ringmaster. 2008. Photo: Mark Fear

St Augustines Primary School, Longfellow Drive, Worksop. Circus workshop comes to school to give demonstrations and lets pupils take part in various activities. Picture: Learning to juggle the clubs are pupils Thomas Carratt, and Chanelle Lamb, with Mark Bant (Montana Events). Year: 2008.

3. St Augustines Primary Schoo

St Augustines Primary School, Longfellow Drive, Worksop. Circus workshop comes to school to give demonstrations and lets pupils take part in various activities. Picture: Learning to juggle the clubs are pupils Thomas Carratt, and Chanelle Lamb, with Mark Bant (Montana Events). Year: 2008. Photo: Mark Fear

WORKSOP, Valley School, Valley Road. Year 6-2-7 transition project for children starting the school in September, came to an end today with a celebratory event. Picture: The children were able to try their hand at circus skills. 2009.

4. Valley School, 2009.

WORKSOP, Valley School, Valley Road. Year 6-2-7 transition project for children starting the school in September, came to an end today with a celebratory event. Picture: The children were able to try their hand at circus skills. 2009. Photo: Rachel Atkins

