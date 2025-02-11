Do you see yourself in any of them?
1. 2008
Manton Atheltic Club, Retford Road, Worksop. The circus comes to town. Picture: Circus performer Peter Arizano. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Circus comes to town
Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road, Worksop. The circus comes to town. Picture: L-R Gabriella Leopold with Henery the horse, Duo Jumy's, Alexi, Peter Arizano as the clown and Paul Martinez as the Ringmaster. 2008. Photo: Mark Fear
3. St Augustines Primary Schoo
St Augustines Primary School, Longfellow Drive, Worksop. Circus workshop comes to school to give demonstrations and lets pupils take part in various activities. Picture: Learning to juggle the clubs are pupils Thomas Carratt, and Chanelle Lamb, with Mark Bant (Montana Events). Year: 2008. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Valley School, 2009.
WORKSOP, Valley School, Valley Road. Year 6-2-7 transition project for children starting the school in September, came to an end today with a celebratory event. Picture: The children were able to try their hand at circus skills. 2009. Photo: Rachel Atkins