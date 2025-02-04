Since opening in 1938, the site has hosted various events, exhibitions, and visits over the years.
Check out some images from the Worksop Guardian archives from the library between 2006 and 2011...
1. Gruffalo visit in 2010
The Gruffalo visits children at Worksop Library. Photo: Mark Fear
2. Space activities
Space themed day part of the half term activities at Worksop Library, 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Cartoon drawing
Children are treated to a visit from cartoonists Knife and Packer at Worksop Library, taking part in a cartoon drawing workshop. Pictured is Liam Harvey, 2010. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Half-term activities
Half-term activities at Worksop Library included a scrapbook event. From left, James Dittel is shown with his mother Lorraine Dittel and local studies librarian Helen Fox. 2010. Photo: Mark Fear