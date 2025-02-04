Revealed: 10 of Nottinghamshire's most notorious murder investigations over the years

Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Bassetlaw area

News you can trust since 1895

Half-term activities at Worksop Library included a scrapbook event. From left, James Dittel is shown with his mother Lorraine Dittel and local studies librarian Helen Fox. 2010. Photo: Mark Fear

Children are treated to a visit from cartoonists Knife and Packer at Worksop Library, taking part in a cartoon drawing workshop. Pictured is Liam Harvey, 2010. Photo: Mark Fear

Space themed day part of the half term activities at Worksop Library, 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins

The Gruffalo visits children at Worksop Library. Photo: Mark Fear

Check out some images from the Worksop Guardian archives from the library between 2006 and 2011...

Since opening in 1938, the site has hosted various events, exhibitions, and visits over the years.

Worksop Central Library and Museum officially opened on March 24, 1938, making it a cornerstone of our community for over 80 years.