Retro: 24 photos of Worksop library through the years

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:56 BST
Worksop Central Library and Museum officially opened on March 24, 1938, making it a cornerstone of our community for over 80 years.

Since opening in 1938, the site has hosted various events, exhibitions, and visits over the years.

Check out some images from the Worksop Guardian archives from the library between 2006 and 2011...

The Gruffalo visits children at Worksop Library.

1. Gruffalo visit in 2010

The Gruffalo visits children at Worksop Library. Photo: Mark Fear

Space themed day part of the half term activities at Worksop Library, 2010.

2. Space activities

Space themed day part of the half term activities at Worksop Library, 2010. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Children are treated to a visit from cartoonists Knife and Packer at Worksop Library, taking part in a cartoon drawing workshop. Pictured is Liam Harvey, 2010.

3. Cartoon drawing

Children are treated to a visit from cartoonists Knife and Packer at Worksop Library, taking part in a cartoon drawing workshop. Pictured is Liam Harvey, 2010. Photo: Mark Fear

Half-term activities at Worksop Library included a scrapbook event. From left, James Dittel is shown with his mother Lorraine Dittel and local studies librarian Helen Fox. 2010.

4. Half-term activities

Half-term activities at Worksop Library included a scrapbook event. From left, James Dittel is shown with his mother Lorraine Dittel and local studies librarian Helen Fox. 2010. Photo: Mark Fear

