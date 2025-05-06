Retro: 1940s war time plane crashes in North Nottinghamshire you might not know about

1 . 1945 plane crash near Annesley Forest

Roger West, a dedicated researcher and writer from Ashfield, found out about a crash of a Stirling Bomber Serial EH 988 in Annesley Forest on January 14, 1945 from ‘Passage To Destruction’, a book by Malcolm and Rose Bryan. The book mentioned how a four-engine bomber was on a flight from RAF Winthorpe to Northern Ireland and suffered a loss of power, first from one engine, and then from two. The plane rapidly lost altitude and crashed in Annesley Forest, near the memorial site (pictured). Roger was a founding member of ‘The Sterling Memorial Group’. Photo: Roger West