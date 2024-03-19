Retro: 16 fantastic Easter photos from across the Worksop area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 09:49 BST
Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner...

Check out these 16 retro snaps from the Worksop Guardian archives, featuring Easter bonnets, chocolate, and fundraising fun.

New Manton Primary School, Kingston Road, Worksop. Easter Bonnet parade winners. Picture L-R: Daniel Brown (4), Paige Cottingham (6), Karl Harrison (10), Leah Hardy (9) & Kayley Moore (6) as of 2006.

1. Easter bonnet winners

New Manton Primary School, Kingston Road, Worksop. Easter Bonnet parade winners. Picture L-R: Daniel Brown (4), Paige Cottingham (6), Karl Harrison (10), Leah Hardy (9) & Kayley Moore (6) as of 2006. Photo: Worksop Guardian

Staff from Worksop's Campbells factory and members of the Valley Social Club pictured at their Easter Extravaganza event, held at the Manton Primary School, where club members were treated to an evening of singing and sketches from the Claylands Avenue workers.

2. Easter Extravaganza

Staff from Worksop's Campbells factory and members of the Valley Social Club pictured at their Easter Extravaganza event, held at the Manton Primary School, where club members were treated to an evening of singing and sketches from the Claylands Avenue workers. Photo: Anne Shelley

Jacob Reynolds, in 2006, of Worksop, is pictured with an Easter Egg, courtesy of Asda. Jacob is a patient at DRI's Children's Hospital.

3. DRI's Children's Hospital

Jacob Reynolds, in 2006, of Worksop, is pictured with an Easter Egg, courtesy of Asda. Jacob is a patient at DRI's Children's Hospital. Photo: Steve Taylor

Worksop Guardian/Sainsburys Easter Egg competition winners from left, Chardonnay, Gail and Shannon Wright.

4. Competition

Worksop Guardian/Sainsburys Easter Egg competition winners from left, Chardonnay, Gail and Shannon Wright. Photo: Worksop Guardian

