Retford’s Party in the Square returns for Bank Holiday - with ‘stellar’ line-up
Retford’s greatly anticipated music festival ‘Party in the Square’ returns this August Bank Holiday, delivering an afternoon of family-filled entertainment - with some familiar faces in the line-up.
Organised by North Notts BID, this popular music event takes place in Retford market square and brings together well-known local musicians and tribute performers for an afternoon celebrating the best that the district has to offer.
Back by popular demand, Queen tribute act Mercury returns to the stage after an impressive appearance at 2019’s event.
Family harmony group, The Bowkers, will be appearing once again, along with leading tribute performers Rob Lamberti, performing a selection of George Michael’s classics, and Girl Code, who will sing a medley of musical hits to suit the younger visitors.
DJ Tim Asher, who has supported some of the biggest names in the music industry, will be bringing this year’s event to a close, playing the biggest dance anthems from the past decades as the crowd parties into the night.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their camp chairs to enjoy the festival in comfort with family and friends.
Food and drink from local pubs, bars and restaurants will be available to purchase on the day. There will also be an open-air bar on the square hosted by BID member The Hop Pole of Retford, along with a variety of food stalls.
Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We’re excited to bring a stellar line-up once again to this year’s Party in the Square, which will provide something for everyone.
“It’s a fantastic occasion to celebrate with friends and family and experience the great soul and community that keeps North Nottinghamshire’s heart beating.
“The 2021 event was a major success with Alexandra Burke headlining and we are incredibly excited to put on an amazing show once again, drawing our first term to a close with a bang.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the district through this flagship North Notts BID event. We look forward to welcoming people from across the district, and beyond, to a real-life party in the square this August Bank Holiday.”
The event will be held in Retford market square from 2pm to 7.30pm on Sunday, August 28.