Retford’s Panto in the Park hailed a success as it attracts huge crowd

Panto in the Park, organised by Bassetlaw District Council, has made a grand return after a two-year pause by the pandemic.

The event was once again held at Retford’s Kings Park and brought in many families as they enjoyed a performance of family-favourite The Queen's Knickers from TaleGate Theatre Productions.

Visitors were urged to get comfy by bringing along their own chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the show under the beaming summer sun.

The Queen's Knickers production at Panto in the Park was very well attended.

Many residents have showered the event in praise, stating it was a ‘brilliant event’ for all the family.

One attendee said: “A brilliant event for the children (and parents) of Retford. Well done Bassetlaw District Council.”

Another said they would like to see more events held in the parks. They added: “Looks like everyone enjoyed it, it's lovely to see Retford come together.”

A council spokesperson said: "What a great turn out! So wonderful to see such a crowd out in Kings Park, Retford today enjoying the TaleGate Theatre Productions Ltd show 'The Queens Knickers' for Panto in the Park.”

Another two performances are due to take place in August as Panto in the Park makes a return for 2022.

Many children attended Bassetlaw Museum ahead of the performance to create pairs of knickers to take along with them to the park.

For those who missed the event, there are still two more shows to take place in Kings Park – completely free of charge.