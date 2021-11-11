Market Square will become a fun-filled day of Christmas wonder from 10am to 6pm, with a festive market selling food and gifts, fairground rides, dance performances, live music, and crafts.

Children will have a chance to meet Santa in his grotto in the Town Hall from 12pm until 6pm.

Santa will be stepping away from the grotto for the grand switch-on at 5pm where one lucky child will be chosen at random from entries completed at the grotto to help.

Retford town centre Christmas lights switch on

The event is being organised by Retford Business Forum and North Notts BID.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said “We are delighted to be supporting Retford Business Forum with this year’s Retford Christmas Market and Lights Switch-on.

“It’s great to be able to stage this event again”.