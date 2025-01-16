Retford United footballer crowdfunding to raise more than £8,000 after surgery on horror injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An amateur footballer has launched a crowdfunding appeal to pay for a career-saving operation after suffering a horrific injury five minutes into his debut with a new club.

Drew Allwood was playing for Retford United when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), as well as fracturing his femur and tibia.

The 24-year-old lorry driver was left unable to work – and told he could face a wait of up to three years for an operation to repair the damage on the NHS.

Instead Drew, dad to 20-month-old daughter Ada, decided to go private – and he and partner Beth were forced to use money they had saved for the deposit on a new home to pay the £8,545 cost of the knee reconstruction surgery.

Retford United player Drew Allwood is crowdfunding to help pay for surgery after suffering a horrific injury. Photo: Submitted

The couple are now raising cash to cover the cost of the op and Drew's time away from his new job – which he was planning to start shortly after his freak injury, which took place on November 16.

He said: "I had just joined Retford from Southwell City and only just come on and was running when my leg collapsed in on itself.

"It kind of bent backwards the wrong way.

"It was awful. I knew straight away I had done something bad.

"There was a horrible pop and both team physios came running on and helped me off the pitch.

"We did some tests in the physio room and I was able to leave on crutches.

"On the Monday I booked in for an MRI scan to get it looked at properly.

"Two days later I saw a surgeon and he told me my ACL was ruptured, adding that I had also fractured my femur and tibia, and tore my meniscus.

"He said I could leave my knee to recover on its own but I would never play football again, but there could be long-term complications and it could collapse again at any time."

Drew, who lives in Rampton with partner Beth Doig, added: "The surgeon said he would recommend surgery, but the wait on the NHS varies depending on where you live

"It is at least 18 months and I have heard of people waiting three years.

"Realistically, I didn't have a choice.

"I want to play football again and I also have a young daughter – I want to be able to play with her.

"Retford United said they would set a page up to raise as much as possible, and we would have to come up with the rest."

Drew underwent the operation to rebuild his knee on December 13 at Claremont Hospital in Sheffield, part of the Spire group.

His surgeon was Paul Sutton, who specialises in ACL reconstruction and has treated several professional footballers.

He said: "It went well, I am recovering now and have to learn to walk again and undergo a lot of work with a physiotherapist.

"I had handed in my notice at my old job just before the injury and was about to start a new one, so technically I am unemployed, but luckily the workplace I was intending to start at has been really good and said there is still a job available for me when I am ready.

"However, I will be out of employment for at least another four months.

"The money will help cover the cost of my surgery and support my family while I'm unable to work."

Dental therapist Beth, 29, said: "The support we have received so far has been unbelievable.

"It has been a hard few weeks, having to support Drew emotionally as well as physically has been tough, especially with a young child to look after too, but he has the determination to get through this and be back playing again one day soon."

So far, over £1,600 has been raised towards Drew' JustGiving appeal – to support Drew visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/drew-allwood?utm_term=4PZA2gNm7