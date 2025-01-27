Retford Trainee Guardsman meets The Duke of Edinburgh during Catterick parade
Following His Majesty King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, the changing of the Household Division crest, by taking on the Tudor crown representing a King on the throne, was agreed.
The last changing of company colours, by His Majesty, then Prince of Wales, took place in 2003, on the 10th anniversary of the formation of Guards Training Company.
Twelve years later, the Duke has presented the new company colour in a parade by Guards Training Company Platoons.
Parading on the square in front of His Royal Highness for this rare event is a moment in their careers the trainee guards will remember fondly.
Connor, aged 20, said: “Coming straight into infantry training and three months later getting the experience to meet royalty is quite a big thing and it’s a great experience to have at the start of my career.”
Connor hopes to join The Royal Regiment of Scotland and is enjoying the challenge.
He also got the opportunity to speak with the Duke after he left the parade square.
Connor continued: “He asked where I was from, which Regiment I hoped to join and wished me luck going forward with my training.
Addressing the parade, Prince Edward said: “On behalf of His Majesty, I hand over this colour in the confidence that you will guard it well.
“I wish you all the best as you undergo your training and prepare to be the guardsmen of the future.
“When you march off with your new colour for the first time, feel that sense of history, enjoy the moment and just walk a few inches taller, well done.”
