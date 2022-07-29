Retford to celebrate anime and Japanese culture in first ever Japan Fest next month

Otaku World Ltd will be holding their first ever Japan Fest at Retford Town Hall, in The Square, on Sunday August 21 from 11am to 5pm.

The event will see a range of activities including a beginners Manga workshop for aspiring artists with published author Chie Kutusuwada, plus a Manga seminar for those interested in Japanese style drawings.

A wide range of handpicked stalls that embrace the Japanese culture will be in the hall, along with a beginners Japanese language worksop, tea ceremonies, Japanese arts and crafts and origami.

Otaku World Ltd is hosting its first Japan Fest in Retford in August. Pictured is visitors at the organisation's sister event called 'Otaku Link'.

Live music will also be on show, including Aki Kitagawa playing the koto, a traditional japanese instrument, and MION, a professional J-pop music artist.

MION has toured around the world and secured a number one hit ‘Summer Magic’ on the Oricon Daily Charts, as well as winning multiple awards including the YAMAHA’s Music Revolution competition.

Gamers can even enjoy taking part in a Pokémon switch and Yu Gi Oh tournament

Manuele Giacone, event promoter, said: “This event is being meticulously crafted by passionate and motivated individuals to bring a small taste of Japan to Retford.

"Our hope is that we can one, cater to the Japanese community and two, create an environment where the average person, no matter the age, can enjoy a day immersed in a culture which otherwise would be near impossible to engage with.”

Tickets will be priced at £6.50 for purchase online, or £7 at the door. Under five’s will be free.

To purchase a ticket online, visit: www.otakuworld.co.uk/jpretford