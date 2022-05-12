On May 14 and 15, guests living in selected postcodes can purchase half-price tickets at £10, saving £10.50 on a standard adult and children over 90cm ticket at the family-friendly theme park in Rampton, near Retford.

Tickets allow visitors to enjoy everything the much-loved attraction has to offer, including all the favourites: Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Giddy Piggies, Rocky Mountain Railroad, and the indoor play area and café Crash Landings, which will be fuelling families throughout the weekend.

To qualify for discounted tickets, visitors must live in the postcodes beginning with DN22 0, DN22 1, DN22 6, DN22 7, DN22 8, DN22 9, NG22 0 or NG23 6.

Sundown Adventureland will be hosting its first Locals Weekend on May 14 and 15, giving nearby residents exclusive ticket discounts.

Debora Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Sundown has been a long-standing feature in the Rampton area for almost half a century and we have many loyal fans of the park spanning across generations of families.

“As a way to thank these customers and acknowledge their loyalty, we hope this discount for Locals Weekend provides families with an affordable way to enjoy their time together, as well as celebrating our beautiful local area.”

Sundown Adventureland’s Locals Event will run on the May 14 and 15 from 10am to 5pm. To book tickets: visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.

The discount applies to adult and children over 90cm tickets, and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

