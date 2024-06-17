Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 14-year-old Retford boy has cycled from London to Amsterdam over four days to raise money for a hospital charity in memory of his best friend.

Layton Cawthorn raised cash for The Children’s Hospital Charity in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital in memory of best friend Daisy.

In 2021, Layton received the devastating news that Daisy had a tumour in her right kidney. Daisy received care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, but after recovering from cancer three times, she sadly passed away with her parents by her side on the 21st December 2023.

Layton had already signed up for the London to Amsterdam cycle ride before Daisy’s death, hoping to support her by taking on the challenge. After she died, Layton felt inspired by her strength to carry on and do the bike ride in her honour.

14-year-old Layton Cawthorn and mum Leanne from Retford cycled from London to Amsterdam over four days last week to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity in memory of his best friend, Daisy.

Layton’s proud mum Leanne, who took part in the cycle challenge with him, said: "You knew that Daisy never gave up through her treatment and her battles. So, we just kept saying that Daisy never gave up, so we never gave up. All the way to the end."

Layton’s challenge raised money for The Children’s Hospital Charity in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The Charity had joined forces with children’s hospital charities from across the UK to set up this epic cycling adventure, and Layton was the youngest cyclist from any of the charities.

The Children’s Hospital Charity, Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, and Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity teamed up for the second time after supporters of each Charity rode from London to Paris in 2022.

From 5th to 9th June, cyclists rode from London to Amsterdam covering approximately 335 miles through four countries. Together the supporters raised money to change the lives of children from across the UK and beyond.

Layton began his fundraising when Daisy was first diagnosed, running 2K every day for 109 days, which was the length of her initial chemotherapy treatment.

In the summer of 2022, Daisy’s cancer returned. Layton wanted to continue his support, so he carried on running and promised to do so until she finished her treatment.

Daisy finished her next round of chemotherapy in June 2022 and Layton’s last 2K run for Daisy was his 152nd. He raised over £7,400 for Daisy and the Haematology and Oncology ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

For the cycling challenge, Layton and his mum Leanne set up a fundraising page named “Daisy’s Legacy Chain.” So far, they have raised £6,540 through their valiant efforts.

Leanne and Layton joined ten other cyclists taking part in the challenge for The Children’s Hospital Charity, and together they have raised over £28,000 so far. The incredible team supported each other throughout the ride and reached Amsterdam together. The team included a Charity ambassador, with others fundraising in memory of loved ones, as well as new and longstanding supporters.

After arriving, one of the first things Layton did was to call Daisy’s mum – who had been supporting him the whole way.