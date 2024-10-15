Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young woman from Retford has been selected for ab esteemed national programme for future healthcare leaders.

Lily Carline, a student at Swansea University, has been invited to join the prestigious Council of Deans of Health Student Leadership Programme (SLP), designed to nurture and develop the skills of the next generation of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals.

Lily, and fellow Swansea students Cerys Jones and Ellesse Mathias are among only 60 students to be accepted onto this year’s programme, having shown exceptional potential through the Swansea University Student Leadership Academy.

The programme, a partnership between the Council of Deans of Health and the Burdett Trust for Nursing, officially started last month with a two-day welcome event in Manchester.

Lily Carline (right) with fellow Swansea Univeristy students Cerys Jones and Ellesse Mathias, who have all be chosen for the Council of Deans of Health Student Leadership Programme. Photo: Submitted

Cerys, Lily and Ellesse, along with their fellow 150 leaders, an affectionate name given to students of the programme, took part in several leadership skills workshops, from inclusivity and compassion to entrepreneurship.

The event also featured talks from programme graduates and senior healthcare leaders, including Prof Alison Machin, chair of the Council of Deans of Health, inspiring the new cohort to consider healthcare reform on a far wider scale.

Lily, a second-year BSc healthcare science (cardiac physiology) student, said: "It was incredibly motivating for me, both personally and professionally, as I was being introduced to individuals who had gone beyond the scope of traditional clinical roles and are making a positive impact on the NHS on regional, national and international stages.

“I also found meeting healthcare students from universities all over the country to be a particular delight - one which inspired a new thrall of confidence within myself as a neurodivergent individual who has previously struggled a lot with self-expression and social anxiety.”

Mrs Beryl Mansel, director of the student leadership academy, said: “We are delighted that Cerys, Lily and Ellesse have been selected for the SLP.

"We are immensely proud to see our delegates actively participate and engage in new challenges, a reflection of the values we aim to instil in them through Swansea’s leadership programme.

“We envision the student leadership academy becoming a dynamic hub where delegates not only cultivate essential leadership skills but also foster a sense of community, collaboration, and innovation and where they can push boundaries to achieve personal and professional success, as demonstrated by Ellesse, Lily and Cerys.”