Retford strawberry farmers star in new M&S advert alongside TV chef Tom Kerridge

Stephen and Jenny Tasker’s Red Diamond strawberries are left to ripen for longer to ensure the sweetest flavour and juiciest strawberry possible, with only the biggest and best strawberries picked for M&S customers.

The couple’s Retford farm is powered 100 per cent by green energy, generated from an on-site wind turbine, solar power and biomass boiler. Geared towards nature-friendly farming, the Retford Red Diamond growers dedicate at least ten per cent of the land to wildlife by planting wildflower meadows and wildlife corridors which provides food for both honeybees and bumblebees.

Stephen Tasker, M&S Select Farmer, said: “We’re delighted to take part in the latest M&S TV campaign to highlight the magic behind what goes into growing our Red Diamond Strawberries.

Stephen and Jenny Tasker star in the M&S ad campaign alongside M&S chef ambassador Tom Kerridge

"We are passionate about ensuring they’re the best possible for customers, and hope the campaign shines a light on the uncompromised quality of our produce.”

Sharry Cramond, M&S Food marketing director, said: “M&S quality is unbeatable – it’s what sets us apart from the rest and why our customers love to shop with us.

"That’s thanks to the hard work of our Select Farmers, who go to great lengths every day to deliver the best of the best.

"Our trusted value promise means we’ll never compromise on quality, while still offering customers great value.”

The Retford farmers appear alongside five other M&S Select Farms as part of the campaign, including Oakham Gold Chicken, RSPCA Assured milk, DNA traceable beef, Collection Sourdough and Collection Single Origin Honey.

The adverts see renowned chef, Tom visit each location to find out how they deliver their highest quality produce for M&S shoppers.

In 2021, M&S set its target to be net zero by 2040, a full ten years ahead of the Government’s UK-wide strategy. With sustainability a key business focus, working with suppliers such as Stephen and Jenny is so important to the high-street retailer.

M&S works with 8,000 Select Farmers it knows and trusts across the UK to deliver trusted value for customer, the best possible quality at the best possible price.