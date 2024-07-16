Retford shoppers enjoy more than retail therapy at Healthy Sunday event
Despite a slightly drizzly start to the day, 20 organisations were represented including My Gym, Retford Squash Club, Bassetlaw District Council, Owning Fitness, Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL and Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy.
There were lots of free things for the children to do too including a children’s swing roundabout, Cherry Bomb face painting, Guiding Sparks Circus Workshop, and Crazy Daisy activities from Becci at Debutots.
DJ Tim Asher’s Vinyl Sounds provided the sounds and there were two sessions from the Retford Ukulele Group – including electric violin!
BPL’s Derek the Dolphin also made a special appearance too.
Retford Business Forum’s next event in Retford Town Centre is Retford Big Market Day on July 20 featuring a balloon workshop.
