Retford shoppers enjoy more than retail therapy at Healthy Sunday event

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:28 BST
From spin classes to martial arts demonstrations shoppers were able to sample a range of exercise taster sessions at the third Retford Healthy Sunday event.

Despite a slightly drizzly start to the day, 20 organisations were represented including My Gym, Retford Squash Club, Bassetlaw District Council, Owning Fitness, Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL and Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy.

There were lots of free things for the children to do too including a children’s swing roundabout, Cherry Bomb face painting, Guiding Sparks Circus Workshop, and Crazy Daisy activities from Becci at Debutots.

DJ Tim Asher’s Vinyl Sounds provided the sounds and there were two sessions from the Retford Ukulele Group – including electric violin!

BPL’s Derek the Dolphin also made a special appearance too.

Retford Business Forum’s next event in Retford Town Centre is Retford Big Market Day on July 20 featuring a balloon workshop.

