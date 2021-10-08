Retford Rotary Club takes part in walk for End Polio Now campaign

Friends and members of the Rotary Club sponsored them in the walk organised by the Sutton in Ashfield Rotary Club.

The walk was from Teversal to Pleasley along the old mineral tracks of the collieries. There was a welcome cup of tea and cake at the half way point.

Over 70 Rotarians and friends joined the walk to raise money and awareness of the End Polio Now Campaign.

Retford Rotary Club president Andrew Avery pictured with Anna, Roger and Mylle during their walk.

End Polio Now is an international campaign by Rotary which Retford has supported for many years.

Some useful facts about the campaign:

Rotary has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries and contributed more than $1.8 billion toward eradicating the disease worldwide. In the year to date only Afghanistan and Pakistan reported one case each. There are up to 60 countries in the world where over 400 million children need to be immunised, in most cases multiple times each year, to ensure that the virus does not return. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyse as many as 200,000 children each year. It is estimated that $3.27 billion is still needed for the 2019-2023 End Game Strategy of ridding the world of polio.

