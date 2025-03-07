Retford rare dog breed owner's 'shock' after surprise Crufts win

A rare dog breed owner from Retford was shocked when her star, Hedwig, won a Reserve Crufts Certificate at Crufts 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Butcher, 31, began showing dogs in 2021 and quickly found success with her experienced Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Dobby.

Last year, he won Best in Show at a prestigious event.

However, this year, a surprising performance from his daughter, Hedwig, brought her into the spotlight as she earned runner-up in the open class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie and Hedwig at Crufts 2025.

“Dobby didn’t place this year, unfortunately, as he was up against a strong group of 13 males.

“It was his daughter, Hedwig, who truly shined”, shared Sophie.

She explained: “I was just happy that my dogs looked good, and as long as they were happy in the ring, I was too.

“They performed wonderfully and appeared very content while moving around the ring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hedwig secured second place in the Open Bitch Class and then went on to win the Reserve Crufts Certificate, making her the second-best in breed.

Sophie expressed her surprise at Hedwig's success, especially since it was her first time competing at Crufts and the open class usually features older, more established dogs.

She added: “This is the first time she’s properly participated in an open class, which typically includes mature and champion dogs.

“For her to come in second and then win the certificate was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has such a vibrant personality; she’s great on the move and loves to show herself off in the ring, which is always a nice bonus.”

Dandie Dinmont Terriers are currently listed as a vulnerable breed by The Kennel Club, which created this list in 2004.

In 2024 alone, there were only 81 puppy registrations for the breed, with numbers declining each year.

Sophie shared how she loves Crufts and understands the significance of highlighting this breed through her achievements at the world’s largest dog show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time we come, the atmosphere feels busier and brighter.

“Dandie Dinmont Terriers are considered a vulnerable breed, with fewer than 100 puppy registrations annually.

“I enjoy educating people about them whenever they ask about the breed,” she added.

Speaking about the breed, Sophie said: “Owning a Dandie is a joy, especially since they are a rare breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're uncertain about breeding, I recommend speaking with the person you got your puppy from, as they will have experience.

“Above all, just have fun with your puppies and enjoy raising them.”

Crufts, organised by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and the loving relationships they share with their owners.

This year’s event runs from March 6 to 9, 2025, at the NEC Birmingham.

Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4.