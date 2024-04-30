Retford mum hopes to raise awareness about 'brittle bones' after son's 14-year fight for diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vicki Hopkinson noticed symptoms of brittle bone disease in her teenage son Jayden when he was just a toddler.

The Retford mother suspected it because the condition runs in Jayden’s father's side of the family.

Brittle bone disease, known medically as osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), is a genetic bone disorder present at birth.

Jayden is now 15. He has suffered a number of broken bones over the years.

It can cause soft bones that break easily, and other bone-related problems.

Vicki said Jayden broke his femur bone at aged two, just by falling from a beanbag.

This incident made front-page news in your Worksop Guardian, when Vicki reported that the ambulance service told her to call a taxi instead.

Over the years, Jayden has suffered a range of accidents and broken bones, including a broken skull and ear bone from falling from a five-foot wall.

Vicki said: “Despite mentioning to doctors that I felt Jayden has brittle bones due to genetics, it got ignored.

“It upsets me that it’s taken over 14 years for his condition to be diagnosed.”

Jayden was diagnosed with the condition after doctors noticed that the white of his eyes (sclera) had turned blue, which is a symptom of osteogenesis imperfecta.

Vicki said his last fall took place outside the King And Miller pub in Retford, and it was “so severe” that he had to be treated by the air ambulance on the scene.

As a result of the fall, Jayden now has a rod in his leg, and he may need to undergo surgery again next year when he turns 16 to have another rod fitted.

Vicki said: “I want to thank Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire air ambulance service for the great work and support they provided that day, the fire brigade and the paramedics – they all provided the best care possible.

“My son is very brave and so determined to carry on a normal life, despite the challenges he faces and always does this with a smile on his face.”