Retford man wanted in connection with serious attack on a woman
James Lee Oxley, 34, from the Retford area, is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
The police have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to locate Oxley but he has not been found.
So they are now appealing for the public’s help. Oxley has links to Retford, Harworth and Worksop. He also has links to Sussex.
Inspector Matthew Ward said: “We are working hard to track down this individual and are appealing for the public to help us.
“If you have seen Oxley and have any information on his whereabouts or any vehicle to which he may be travelling in then please call us immediately.
“We believe that Oxley is lying low and is very aware we are searching for him. Remember that if he is staying with you, you are potentially assisting an offender which is also a serious offence.
“We are calling on those who are keeping him hidden or those who know where he is hiding to give us the address. If you also spot him in the area or have any information please do get in touch.
“You can do it completely anonymously through Crimestoppers.”
Anyone with information should call the police immediately on 101 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.