Retford man banned from every pub in the country after assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “drunken thug” has been barred from entering all pubs in England and Wales after an alcohol-fuelled assault left a victim needing reconstructive surgery.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ormond, of Carolgate, Retford, launched an unprovoked assault on the victim after a day of drinking.

The 38-year-old approached the man in Turks Head Public House, Retford, at around 10.40pm on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a verbal disagreement, Ormond proceeded to punch the victim in the head, leaving him with serious facial fractures to his eye, nose and cheeks which required multiple surgeries and plates in his face.

Paul Ormond, of Carolgate, Retford.

After pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, Ormond appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (April 3) and was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence.

A victim impact statement noted how the assault meant the victim would avoid looking at himself in mirrors, had deeply affected his personal relationships and halted his plans to move abroad.

Ormond – who was described by the sentencing judge Recorder Sprawson as a “drunken thug” – has been banned from entering public houses across England and Wales for the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring tag for 120 days – which means a monitor will take a measurement of his sweat every 30 minutes to determine whether he has consumed alcohol.

Ormond faced further orders to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £7,500 in compensation to the victim.

His sentencing follows a history of offences, including wounding with intent, affray, and assaulting an officer.

PC Andrew Sansom, of Notttinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious attack which continues to have a significant impact on the victim to this day.

“We hope the sentencing makes a serious impact on the offender’s future choices.

“Violence is completely unacceptable and we will always do what we can to put perpetrators before the courts.”